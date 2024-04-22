Limpopo govt to give update on bus crash victim’s repatriation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba is today expected to provide an update on the identification and repatriation of the remains of people killed in a bus crash in the province last month.

Forty-five Botswana nationals were killed in the crash at the Mmamatlakala Bridge between Mokopane and Marken shortly before the Easter weekend.

Ramathuba’s spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha says, ” The briefing will take place on Monday, 22nd April 2024, and will include members of the SAPS victim centre, Biology Section of the Forensic Science Laboratory and Forensic Pathology Services, who will be finalising the packaging of the deceased’s remains.”

VIDEO: Process of identifying victims discussed: