Eight IFP supporters injured in a bus crash at Gingindlovu

Emergency services have confirmed that eight IFP supporters injured in this morning’s bus crash on the N2 have been transported to hospital.

It’s believed three busses laden with IFP supporters crashed at Bridge14 at Gingindlovu on the N2.

The supporters were en-route to the party’s election manifesto launch at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyerick says, “On arrival, it was established that three busses had collided leaving multiple patients injured. Medical services began the treatment.”

“IPSS Medical Rescue and Advance Life Support have transported eight seriously injured patients including one critical. There are multiple services on scene with MI deploying a mass casualty bus to treat the remaining patients who have sustained minor injuries. N2 southbound is severely affected at the stage.”

VIDEO: Supporters to converge at Moses Mabhida Stadium:



Reporting by Nomzamo Xulu.