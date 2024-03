Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two people have died and several others have been injured following a multiple vehicle crash on the N12 highway in Johannesburg.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

However, it is understood that the brakes of a truck failed before it slammed into several vehicles whilst taking the on-ramp onto the N1 south highway.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla has confirmed that the scene has been cleared and is open to traffic.