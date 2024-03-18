Diepkloof hostel residents protest over service delivery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of Diepkloof hostel in Soweto have barricaded the N1 and N12 highways with burning tyres and rocks.

They are protesting against the poor quality of housing and the inhumane conditions of their toilets.

They say only water and electricity were installed, however, their living conditions are deplorable.

Community leaders in the hostel say they have attempted to communicate with the office of the Premier and the Mayor of Johannesburg, but they have not received any response.

The South African Police and Johannesburg Metro Police are currently monitoring the situation.