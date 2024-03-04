DA calls on new JEMS Chief to improve firefighting capabilities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has called on newly appointed Chief of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Andries Mucavele to address what the party calls ‘deplorable working conditions’ due to inadequate fire engines in the city.

Mucavele has a wealth of experience having spent 21-years in Public Safety and holding qualifications in fire technology.

The DA’s Michael Sun says Emergency Services responders are working under difficult conditions.

” We want to call upon the new EMS Chief to implement much needed reforms within the department. He must make swift administrative decisions based on professionalism and the well-being of the people of Johannesburg.”