Joburg EMS on high alert this Easter weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Johannesburg Emergency Services say their officials are on high alert to respond to any incidents over the Easter long weekend.

Acting Chief at the Johannesburg EMS Rapulane Monageng joined other law enforcement officials at the Public Safety Day held at the Easter Rand Show in the city yesterday.

He says during the Easter weekend, emergency service personnel usually attend to drowning incidents.

“When the schools are closed, kids will go out and swim to different streams. Also being an Easter weekend, different congregations will engage into the process of baptism. We know being having different currents in this, these are worrying parts, drownings. Not only that, but we are also expecting rainfall. We put in together teams from ourselves as EMS, disaster, JMPD and we said let’s respond to any situation whatsoever. But we’re ready. For any event whatsoever, we’re ready. The control room is open 24/7.”

Meanwhile the City’s Metropolitan Police Department has warned motorists that its officers will be out in full force this long weekend to arrest anyone who transgresses the by-laws.

Spokesperson is Xolani Fihla, “Well what we have seen is that driver behaviour constitutes to a lot of serious and fatal injuries that we see on our roads. This is due to drunken driving, high speeding as well, but also distracted driving people using their cellphones whilst driving, either texting or talking. So, our motorists should be warned that our officers will be out in full force making sure that they do comply and any transgresses that are found make sure that if you are under the influence of alcohol, you will be arrested and if you do transgress any other traffic laws then you will receive a citation.”