Joburg EMS remains on high alert amid hailstorms

Johannesburg Emergency Services remain on high alert as more rainfall is predicted on Tuesday.

Several parts of Johannesburg were hit by hailstorm on Monday night causing damage to vehicles and flooding houses.

In Soweto, a woman was rescued by emergency services personnel after falling into a drain and taken to hospital.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says no fatalities were reported.

“We still remain on high alert, monitoring most of all our seven regions in the City of Johannesburg. We are urging our motorists out there to exercise caution while driving – and of course our residents in our low lying areas, especially our informal settlements – to try and avoid crossing river streams. Young kids must stay away from those areas so that we can prevent further incidents which might occur throughout the day.”

Meanwhile, the emergency services also responded to a structural incident in the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank last night due to the stormy weather.

One person suffered minor injuries on his left arm and was transported privately to a nearby hospital.

VIDEO: Southern Sun Rosebank Hotel roof collapses: