Storm wreaks havoc in Joburg

The roof of the Southern Sun Rosebank hotel in Johannesburg collapsed on Monday night after a freak hail storm.

A preliminary report says no injuries were reported.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says most areas around the city were affected.

He says, “Last night, most parts of the city of JHB experienced hail storm which affected areas like Braamfontein, Paulshof, Midrand, Marlboro, Soweto and Rosebank, the damages were mostly vehicles. Also one of the hotels in Rosebank, the roof collapsed and there were no casualties or people injured in that incident.”

VIDEO: Southern Sun Rosebank Hotel roof collapses:

