Joburg EMS on high alert as heavy rain triggers floods in CBD

The Johannesburg Emergency Services are on high alert after heavy rain caused floods in the CBD and surrounding areas on Friday.

Social media was abuzz with videos showing submerged vehicles and a wall of a house that collapsed on two vehicles.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says there was another incident on the Jukskei River in Alexandra township.

“One vehicle is reported to have been trapped along Jukskei with some occupants. We have our swift water rescue units on route to attend to that incident. So far, no other incident has been reported in the city of Johannesburg. However, we remain on high alert.”

The Johannesburg Emergency Services says very few incidents have been reported following floods in the CBD and surrounding areas on Friday.