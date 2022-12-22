The Johannesburg Emergency Services has reiterated a call for residents to exercise caution after the South African Weather Service warned of more heavy rain and thunderstorms over the coming days.

The Johannesburg Emergency Services Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi explains, “We did receive a warning that we might have severe thunderstorms in parts of the City which may lead to flooding. We have a number of areas that are vulnerable to flooding, mostly informal settlements. Most of our residents in low-lying areas cross river streams as and when they conduct their day-to-day business. We are urging them to refrain from crossing those areas. They must also monitor young kids who are on school holidays and are at home. They might be tempted to go and play next to those areas. Those are some of the messages that we are intensifying.”