Flashfloods in Musina leave homes damaged

Saturday night’s flash floods in Musina, Limpopo have led to houses being flooded. The mayor of Musina Municipality, Godfrey Mawela, says that some roads and stormwater drainage system have been damaged.

The area experienced heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

“We can confirm that last night, we had heavy rain falls that led to floods at the urban wards.”

Mawela says they are assessing the damages.

“We had some households which water entered into their houses destroying their furniture and their groceries, school uniforms and stationary. Mostly our roads are destroyed and our storm water channels are also destroyed by the floods. Though we don’t have a comprehensive report. We are waiting for a comprehensive report from officials to tell us the extent of the damage.”

Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai