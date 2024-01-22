eThekwini might need over R2 billion to recover from recent floods

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng says the eThekwini Municipality alone may require R2.4 billion to recover from the recent floods.

The municipality is among several areas classified as disaster areas by the National Disaster Management Centre. Other areas include the Uthukela, Ilembe, Ugu and Umzinyathi municipalities.

Nkadimeng says the classification is done while processing for the declaration is underway.

“Well, we have not necessarily declared, we have classified, we have classified Kwadukuza, we have classified iLembe, we have areas like Mnambithi, we have also classified iTheku, Kwadukuza and we are still dealing with final touches in terms of the report. But I must indicate that they are hard hit and we are still expecting more rain.”

She adds: “Currently, we are sitting at R2.4 billion just for eThekwini alone in terms of what the President may have to re-look into (regarding) the budget of floods…that excludes what happened in 2022.”

VIDEO | Calls for KwaZulu-Natal to be declared a disaster area as floods persist:

Counting losses

Meanwhile, business owners in Ladysmith say the persistent floods in the area are crippling their businesses.

Business owner Solomon Fantu says he has lost all his stock.

Funeral parlour owner Thembani Makhubo says the floods have destroyed documents, making it difficult to continue with funerals and to assist clients in claiming death benefits.

-Additional reporting by Khalesakhe Mbense