CoGTA Minister declares flood ravaged districts in KZN disaster areas

Flood ravaged districts in KwaZulu-Natal have been classified disaster areas by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Thembi Nkadimeng.

This as she and KZN MEC of CoGTA Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi visited Ladysmith, where Christmas Eve floods claimed several lives and caused damage estimated at R2-billion to roads, bridges, schools and homes.

Other districts are Ugu, eThekwini, Ilembe, and Umzinyathi after heavy rains lashed coastal areas last week.

Nkadimeng says documents are being processed for an official declaration.

However, she says this classification will enable local governments to re-prioritise their budgets to start with repairs as soon as possible.