Joburg EMS on high alert following severe thunderstorms warning

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they will remain on high alert following the level two warning that was issued by the South African Weather services, which may result severe thunderstorms.

Mulaudzi says so far, there have been no major incidents reported throughout the City of Johannesburg.

He also urges the residents to remain cautious and continue to monitor young children when crossing river streams.

Mulaudzi says, “Avoid crossing low-lying bridges. Most of our river streams in Soweto and surrounding areas like Klipvalley, the water levels are full now, so we will be monitoring throughout the day with our aquatic rescue unit on high alert to make sure that if there are any water related incidents, we can quickly respond to all those emergencies might be reported throughout the day.”

Cape winds

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, says damaging winds can be expected from on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Powell says authorities remain on high alert.

She says, “The Level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour, is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.

The wind warning goes hand in hand with a high risk of veldfires.”

“We’ve seen in recent days the challenges brought about by weather conditions, particularly in respect of fires, so the City appeals to the public to please be alert. Avoid working with open flames or flammable substances where possible; do not toss cigarette butts out of your vehicle windows and report fires as soon as you spot them,” Powell adds.

VIDEO: SA Weather Report | 27 December 2023:

