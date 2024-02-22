Severe thunderstorm warning for KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal for today.

This will affect the western parts of the province including Uthukela, AmaJuba, Harry Gwala and Umzinyathi.

Forecaster Ayanda Nsele says residents can also expect heavy rains, damaging winds and lightning.

“60% chance of showers and thundershowers for this afternoon over the interior of the province, along the coast and adjacent interior and we’re expecting a 30%. For this afternoon we have issued a yellow-level-two alert for severe thunderstorm. Areas that will be affected will be mostly the western part of KZN, Uthukela, Amajuba, Harry Gwala, Umzinyathi, and with those severe thunderstorms we’re expecting damaging winds and, heavy downpours and well as excessive lightning.”

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has commended the bravery and resilience shown by its emergency personnel whilst responding to the severe thunderstorm that hit the capital city earlier this week.

Two people were reportedly killed by lightning and two others hospitalized in Olivenhoutbosch in Centurion. Other areas affected by the storm includes Cullinan, Refilwe, and Hammanskraal.

Tshwane Community Safety MMC, Grandi Theunissen, “The City reaffirms its commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of all residents. We stand ready to support ongoing efforts to address any remaining challenges and ensure a swift recovery for affected communities.”