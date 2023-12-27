Severe thunderstorms to continue in Joburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue over parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The City’s MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku says the City’s Emergency Services Aquatic Rescue Unit has been put on high alert after a level 2 thunderstorm warning was issued by the Weather Service.

The severe thunderstorms may cause flash floods in most parts of the City.

Tshwaku has urged residents to avoid crossing swollen rivers and motorists have been urged to exercise caution while driving.

He says, “Extend safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded low-lying bridges/roads. Disaster Management has also been put on high alert to monitor the situation and facilitate relief to residents who might be affected by wet weather conditions.”