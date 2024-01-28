Severe thunderstorms predicted in parts of Gauteng

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Severe thunderstorms are predicted in the southern parts of Gauteng later this evening.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is urging the public to brace themselves for strong, damaging winds, the possibility of hail, and heavy rains.

Forecaster Ishmael Moyo says, “We have issued a Level 2 Yellow Warning for severe thunderstorms. And going on into tomorrow, we are still expecting 30% of showers and thundershowers, but we are not yet expecting any severe weather to come from that. So, we will just continue monitoring the weather for today and tomorrow.”

SA Weather Report | 28 January 2024: