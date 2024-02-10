A year since rapper AKA’s murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It’s been a year since rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was murdered outside a Durban restaurant alongside his friend, chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

The duo’s death sent shockwaves throughout South Africa. CCTV footage that later went viral, showed a gunman wearing a white sweater and hat walking towards Forbes, firing two shots to his head, killing him instantly.

A second gunmen is also seen firing at the group. Months after the killings, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi announced police had found the gun that had been used, and identified vehicles they believed were used to carry out the hit.

However, the spokesperson of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa, Thokozani Zulu, says since the discovery of the gun, authorities have remained mum on the investigation.

“It’s unfortunate that law enforcement agencies have not succeeded in this case but as a sector, we will keep probing. I am asking questions but we trust and believe in our police that soon they will update the nation, it’s so sad that it’s been a year. Law enforcement agencies must do their job.”

KZN police find gun linked to AKA’s murder: