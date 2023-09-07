Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have identified a few people of interest in the double murder case of the rapper Kiernan Forbes known as AKA, and his friend Tebello Tibz Motsoane.

The two were gunned down in Durban in February.

The provincial Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has confirmed during an inter-ministerial media briefing in Durban that they had also identified the firearm that was used to kill the two men.

“We have identified at least a couple of vehicles that were used. Some of the vehicles were used as get away, some of the vehicles that might have been used by these people who are the suspects in this incident.”

KZN police find gun linked to AKA’s murder:

Mkhwanazi adds, “We have identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr. Forbes on that evening. We are and such are in our possession as well and we as SAPS we have identified few individuals that we are going to maybe, after discussing with the NPA, we might then start bring them in.”