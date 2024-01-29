ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s murder trial to commence in May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The North West High Court, sitting at the Klerksdorp Regional Court has set the highly anticipated trial of African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament and murder accused Sibusiso Kula to commence in May.

Thirty-four-year-old Kula, who is currently out on R50 000 bail, was arrested after he was linked to the death of his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi.

She was found murdered in November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery. Mohlomi was found with a stab wound in her back, but the object that was used in her alleged murder has not been recovered.

Kula allegedly told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred.

“The murder case against Sibusiso Kula who is a Member of Parliament was postponed to 13 May 2024, for trial. Kula is facing a charge of murder after his wife was found murdered at their home. He is further charged with defeating the ends of justice, contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, making false statements on affidavits, and conspiracy with any other person to aid or procure the commission of murder. His R50 000 bail was extended and he was warned to be back in court on the day of the trial,” says National Prosecuting Authority Regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame.