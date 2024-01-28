Hundreds attend uMkhonto weSizwe Party rally in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hundreds of people have attended the uMkhonto weSizwe Party rally at KwaXimba in the west of Durban.

Last month, Zuma announced that he would campaign for the newly-formed Umkhonto weSizwe party while encouraging his supporters to do the same.

This is despite him not terminating his membership with the ANC.

Rally coordinator Thulani Gamede, speaking about what the party will prioritise for the voter, says, “The first one is land and also free education. You remember that Zuma was the one who pronounced free education and the ANC fail but I am not here to speak about the ANC. Our mandate as the MK we want people to have land.”

Jacob Zuma leads MK rally in KwaXimba: Organiser Thulani Gamede speaks to SABC News:



Meanwhile the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) on Wednesday stated that the matter of Zuma reportedly running for political office is not before the IEC, but the country’s constitution dictates who is eligible to run.

This as questions linger about Zuma’s eligibility to hold public office through the newly-formed MK party, following his 15 months prison sentence after he was found guilty for contempt of court for his failure to appear before the State Capture Commission.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the constitution is very clear.

“The matter is not before the commission in a formal sense. So, we’re dealing with it in abstract terms, but here are the constitutional provisions: Section 47 says that if you’ve been sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without an option of a fine and in instances where you served the sentence, five years must have elapsed before you hold office.”

ANC NEC expected to discuss Zuma’s fate:

