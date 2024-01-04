Dr Magubane used his camera as an AK-47 to defeat apartheid: Kodwa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has honoured the late Dr Peter Magubane for the role that he played during apartheid.

Magubane, who was a veteran photographer, captured some of the most iconic visuals during the apartheid era.

Kodwa went to pay his respect at Magubane’s home in Ormonde, Johannesburg.

“As we know the history behind our country, it’s important that we pay our last respect to this anti-apartheid activist, a global icon, a veteran of our liberation struggle who used his camera to expose the atrocities and injustices of apartheid. Used his camera as an AK-47 to defeat apartheid. It was his camera that mobilized the world that South Africa was isolated by the United Nations because the world was aware of the truth.”

Peter Magubane remembered for his powerful images:

Meanwhile Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says his office has made a request to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Dr Peter Magubane be granted an official provincial funeral.

Lesufi visited the grieving family alongside Kodwa.

Magubane ’s lens played a crucial role in documenting the harsh realities of apartheid, capturing raw emotions, stories and pivotal moments that shaped the nation’s history.