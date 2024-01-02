ANC pays tribute to Dr Peter Magubane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) has expressed its condolences on the passing of the renowned photojournalist, Dr Peter Magubane, at the age of 91. The ANC acknowledged Magubane’s significant contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle through his powerful visual storytelling.

Magubane’s lens played a crucial role in documenting the harsh realities of apartheid, capturing raw emotions, stories and pivotal moments that shaped the nation’s history. The ANC’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, paid tribute to Magubane’s indomitable spirit and his commitment to exposing racial segregation.

“As a renowned veteran photojournalist and passionate anti-apartheid activist, Dr Magubane’s lens captured and documented the raw emotions, stories and pivotal moments that defined our nation’s history. His photographic legacy is etched in the collective memory of South Africans, vividly depicting the indomitable spirit of the people during the historic 1976 Soweto uprising. Sithi lala ngoxolo baba Magubane,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Magubane’s work has left an enduring impact, providing a visual chronicle of South Africa’s struggle for freedom. The ANC recognizes his role in shaping the narrative against apartheid and ensuring that the stories of resistance and resilience are preserved for future generations.

As the nation mourns the loss of this iconic figure, Magubane’s legacy will continue to inspire a commitment to justice, equality, and the ongoing fight against any form of oppression. The ANC encourages South Africans to remember and celebrate the life and contributions of Peter Magubane.