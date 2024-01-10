IN PICTURES | Iconic photographer Dr. Peter Magubane’s funeral

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A blend of feelings of somberness and nostalgia dominated proceedings inside the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg on Wednesday, as friends and family of the late Dr. Peter Magubane gathered to celebrate his life and mourn his passing at his funeral.

Dr. Magubane was accorded a special provincial official funeral Category 2, where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy.

Below: Photos of the funeral at Bryanston Methodist Church:



Photos were taken by Siyabulela Duda/GCIS