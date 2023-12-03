No mercy for people who break the law this festive season: MMC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg’s Public Safety MMC Mngcini Tshwaku says there will be no mercy for people who break the law this festive season.

He launched the Safer Festive Season Campaign on Witkoppen Road in Fourways.

Tshwaku says crime prevention units will be deployed at various hotspots and that drivers should ensure their vehicles are in roadworthy condition.

“We are going to be focusing on three layers – number one is traffic safety management and enforcement, number two is the by-law enforcement, number three is the crime combating and prevention. On the traffic management and enforcement – if you are going to drink do not drive, because you are going to be arrested. There are roadblocks, which are being set up all over the city – so be careful because you going to sleep in jail. Also people are going to be travelling away, they must ensure that their papers are proper.”