WCape police heighten security measures ahead of festive season

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

As the Western Cape anticipates the festive season, police in the province are intensifying efforts to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg emphasised the commitment of officers to create a secure environment during the upcoming festive period.

Twigg urged communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities, underscoring the role of community cooperation in maintaining public safety. The call for heightened awareness comes on the heels of a recent arrest related to the possession of illegal weapons and ammunition in Cape Town.

Police efforts were evident in a crime prevention operation conducted by members of the Mitchell’s Plain Crime Prevention Unit in Tafelsig on Tuesday evening. During the operation, a premises in Botrivier Street was searched, leading to the discovery and confiscation of a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

Wesley Twigg provided details of the arrest, stating, “A 32-year-old man was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is due to appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s court once he has been charged.”

As the festive season approaches, Western Cape residents and visitors are encouraged to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to create a secure environment for all.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele launches Operation Shanela

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>