Malema confident EFF will occupy Union Buildings post 2024 elections

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, says the party is confident more than ever before that they will occupy the Union Buildings post the 2024 elections.

Malema addressed party members who will be campaigning for the party at Galeshewe Township in Kimberley on Saturday.

The party is also hoping to make inroads in the Frances Baard region around Kimberley which has over 120 000 already registered voters where the party is not yet dominant.

Over 600 000 people in the Northern Cape have already registered to vote.

Malema addresses EFF members in Galeshewe Township: Margaret Mothibi reports

Malema has emphasised that the report released by Ipsos, which showed the decline support of the ANC will be a reality in next year’s elections.

“We have all agreed in this concensus in South Africa that even the Independent Research Institute confirmed that the ANC will be below the 40% in 2024. When you meet someone who says that the ANC is going to win in 2024, you must know that person needs a serious medical checkup.”

Malema also called on members who attended the party’s provincial forum at Galeshewe Township, to keep the African National Congress’ (ANC) support below 50% in next year’s elections.