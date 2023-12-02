ActionSA’s Mashaba promises to get rid of B-BBEE

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba says when his party takes over next year, it will scrap Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE).

Mashaba says the African National Congress (ANC) policy has left municipalities crumbling, sewage running all over and pothole-riddled roads.

ActionSA launched its 2024 General elections Manifesto in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, where Mashaba grew up.

ActionSA election campaign launch:

ActionSA has joined in the political game of promises of job creation, good governance, ridding the country of corruption and economic growth, ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Some residents of Hammanskraal braved the scorching heat to listen to Presidential hopeful Herman Mashaba present his party’s manifesto.

ActionSA says it has a plan to fix South Africa. “Today we officially launch our campaign to bring change and progress to South Africa. To unseat an uncaring and corrupt government next year, and to replace them with an ethical and caring government that will build an inclusive and prosperous future for all South Africans,” says Mashaba.

Mashaba took aim at those in power. He accused them of being unpatriotic. He painted a picture of a country where all is not well, and where millions are subjected to abject poverty and social grants.

ActionSA leader says “Unpatriotic South Africans have looted the state and allowed our society to descend into lawlessness whilst they spend more on VIP protection. unpatriotic South Africans have allowed our borders to decay and these unpatriotic South Africans are a minority.”

The party says it must be judged by its success in reducing the number of South Africans on social grants, increasing job creation, and economic growth, and bringing back the rule of law.

Mashaba also promised that the party will not pursue Broad-based Black Economic empowerment as an economic policy, for various reasons.

“We are more unequal today than we were in 1994. We will replace B-BBEE with an inclusive economic growth policy. What has B-BBEE done to help poor South Africans?” he asks.

The ActionSA leader says border control will be tightened and undocumented migrants will be deported.

Related video, ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba on his campaign: