ActionSA wants to tighten immigration laws, if elected to power

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba blames the ruling party’s lack of political will to address the problem of undocumented migrants in the country.

Mashaba says there is still an influx of undocumented foreigners and corruption at entry points.

Mashaba says if his party is voted into power after next year’s elections, it will tighten immigration laws and increase border security. He was on an inspection visit to the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo.

“(What) We need as South Africans first is a political will, secondly as Action SA we are saying we really need to be brutal and punish those who breach the law of our country, those who put our future on sale in being involved in corruption because this crisis we are sitting with is because of the corruption that has been happening.”

Some local vendors at the Beitbridge border post have told Mashaba that they are fighting for market turf with foreign nationals. The vendors say the foreign nationals have put up selling stalls along the border.

Some vendors have expressed their unhappiness. “We can no longer sell here, only Zimbabwean nationals have stalls here.”

Another vendor says, “When we got here we were told that the market is a resting bay for people who have crossed the border but now Zimbabweans have stalls here. There are too many Zimbabweans and few of us.”