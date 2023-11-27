Lesufi calls for law enforcement officers to work together

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi has called on the police and traffic officers to work together to do away with lawlessness and hijackings in the province.

He was speaking at the launch of the festive season road safety campaign in Tsakane on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The campaign was launched by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga alongside Gauteng Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

Gauteng crime statistics remain high:

Lesufi says if law enforcement officers work together, they will prevent a number of crimes.

“We have to put all our resources together. We do not have to compete but complement each other. We must make sure that we work together to ensure that we fight crime in our province. If we are serious about fighting crime in the province and our country, we have to revisit the registration regime of vehicles “