Crime rate remains high in Gauteng, despite a 2.6% drop

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Crime statistics in the Gauteng province for the third quarter show that crime remains high compared to other provinces, despite a 2.6% decline.

Murder, attempted murder and common assault increased during the period under review while rape and sexual assault decreased.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt General Elias Mawela has attributed the higher crime levels to the province’s large population of an estimated 16.5 million people.

Gauteng crime statistics show a mixed bag. Murder increased by 2,9%, attempted murder by 8,9%, and common assault marginally increased by 0.8% points. Rape and sexual assault declined by 7,4% and 20,5% respectively.

“We have reduced to 17 community-reported serious crimes by 2.6% which means that we have recorded 2 882 counts less than the same period in 2022 the reduction is attributed to the three broad categories which include contact-related crime property related grants and other serious,” says Mawela.

Mawela acknowledges that more work is needed for the police to win the fight against illegal mining which gives them sleepless nights.

He has proposed a multi-disciplinary approach to combat illegal mining activities and slammed those who rent their homes to illegal miners, for creating an enabling environment for illegal mining activities.

Video: Gauteng crime statistics remain high

Community Safety Portfolio Committee Chair, Dr Bandile Masuku says, “We are quite concerned that the other aspect which is feeling safe is not covered.”

All major metropolitan police departments missed their targets, with the city of Tshwane struggling with capacity constraints and the recent strike action.

“We do it like on strike meant that we have to ask what some of the most of the time, we were escorting the trucks at the moment and everything is back to normal,” says Basil Nkhwashu, Tshwane Metro Police Dept: Deputy Chief.

The provincial police commissioner says the province remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents.