Eskom to downgrade rolling blackouts from stage 6 to 4

Eskom has announced that it will downgrade its rolling blackouts from stage six to four from midday today to five o’clock tomorrow morning.

The power utility says this is due to the replenishment of emergency reserves.

It says thereafter stage three will be implemented until four o’clock in the afternoon.

Eskom says it will rotate its power cuts between stages four and three.

The move comes after Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said difficulties in operating some of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power stations will force the power utility to implement rolling blackouts throughout the festive season.

He was speaking during an oversight visit to Medupi and Matimba power stations in Lephalale, Limpopo, yesterday.

The power utility says it will publish a further communication today and continue to closely monitor the power system.

Minister of Electricity updates on the generation performance: