Eskom pushes rolling blackouts to Stage 6

Eskom has pushed the rolling blackouts to Stage 6. This is with effect from midday.

#LoadsheddingUpdate Friday, 24 November 2023: It is with great regret that due to the shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserves, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 today until 05:00 on Monday. Eskom will publish a further communication today and… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says difficulties in operating some of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power stations will force the power utility to implement rolling blackouts throughout the festive season.

Ramokgopa says due to breakdowns of units at several power plants, the power utility will struggle to keep the lights on during the festive season.

Two of the biggest power stations, Medupi and Matimba, located in Lephalale have been troubled by design defects and breakdowns.

Medupi was taken offline for repairs following an explosion that caused long-term outages. Unit four at Medupi which blew up in November last year, is still under repairs.