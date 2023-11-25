ANC studies SCA ruling on multi-million rand election dispute

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s studying the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in Bloemfontein after it yesterday dismissed with costs the party’s bid to appeal a ruling of the High Court in Johannesburg in a multi-million-rand election dispute.

The matter stems from Ezulweni Investments’ claim for a concluded agreement with the ANC in February 2019 to procure banners for the general elections.

Following the ANC’s denial, Ezulweni applied to the High Court for payment of over R102 million, with interest and costs, a relief which was granted.

Ezulweni’s relief was short-lived as the ANC turned to the SCA after its appeal attempt at the court of first instance was denied.

In its judgment, the SCA found, among other things, that the denials of the ANC fall into the category of “bald, uncreditworthy denials designed to create fictitious disputes of facts”.

The appellate court further found that the court of first instance and the full court were amply justified in basing their findings on the version of Ezulweni where the two versions conflicted.

The ANC has since noted the judgment, adding that its legal team is studying it and will advise on “appropriate actions that can be undertaken”.

