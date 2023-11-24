SCA dismisses ANC’s bid to appeal court ruling in election dispute

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed, with costs, the African National Congress (ANC) bid to appeal a ruling by the High Court in Johannesburg in a multi-million-rand election dispute.

This matter stems from Ezulweni Investments’ claim for a concluded agreement on 20 February 2019 with the ANC to procure banners for the general elections.

Following the ANC denial, Ezulweni applied to the High Court in Johannesburg, for payment of over a R102 million, along with interest and costs – a relief which was granted.

Ezulweni’s Relief was short-lived as the ANC turned to the SCA after its appeal attempt at the court of first instance was denied.

In its judgment, the SCA found, among other things, that the denials of the ANC fall into the category of “bald, uncreditworthy denials designed to create fictitious disputes of facts”.

The appellate court further found that the court of first instance and the full court were amply justified in basing their findings on the version of Ezulweni where the two versions conflicted.

The ANC has since noted the judgment adding that its legal team is studying it and will advise on “appropriate actions that can be undertaken.”