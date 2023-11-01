EMPD officer faces cross-examination in Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The trial-within-a-trial in the Senzo Meyiwa case will continue in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this morning.

Several Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers have testified so far.

Police officer Jabulani Buthelezi earlier testified that they discovered live ammunition in the shack of one of the accused, Muzi Sibiya, on the day he was arrested.

The court also earlier heard that another accused Bongani Ntanzi was electrocuted and suffocated into making a confession.

His lawyer, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, told the court that Ntanzi was assaulted multiple times, and coerced into signing the statement.

Five men are accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014 in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of the confession and statements of two accused following their arrest in June 2020.

