Court hears details of accused No1’s arrest in Meyiwa trial

The Pretoria High Court investigating the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has heard details of the arrest of accused 1 in the case.

Muzi Sibiya was arrested on 30 May 2020 by two members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police at the request of one of the investigating officers, Sergeant Batho Mogola, in Tembisa, near where he’d been living.

According to Constable Jabulani Buthelezi, who made the arrest, they also found live ammunition, a magazine and a cleaning rod in the shack where Sibiya lived.

Ekurhuleni Metro officer takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Buthelezi says the suspect did not show signs of resisting arrest, telling the court they employed special tactics when they carried out the arrest.

Buthelezi: We used tactical takedown when we arrested him.

Prosecutor George Baloyi: And what does that mean?

Buthelezi: Tactical takedown uses authoritative words so that his mind must be confused. We then requested that they should lie down. They did not show resistance.

On the back of much focus put on the work of the police officers by the defense, Buthelezi did not miss an opportunity to tell the court that they had explained to the accused his constitutional rights. This includes a rather uncommon right.

Buthelezi: I also told him he has a right to a doctor of his own choice who is paid by him and if he cannot afford a doctor he can have a state doctor who would be paid by the state.

Baloyi: Towards which end as far as this explanation about a doctor?

Buthelezi: It is important when you are informing a person of their rights and they have a certain illness that if they have an ailment of some sort, they have a right to their doctor if they will pay him.

The court previously heard that Sibiya, who was arrested for drug trafficking, confessed to Meyiwa’s 2014 murder in Vosloorus a few hours later. This was after he was transferred from Aeroton to Diepkloof police station.

He says that although he saw the two policemen who claimed to have taken him to Soweto, he had no knowledge of the accused leaving Aeroton.

Baloyi: But after the accused was taken into the office, did he remain there the whole time?

Buthelezi: According to my knowledge, yes.

Baloyi: What happened further?

Buthelezi: When we then took him from the officers we then put him in Mokgola’s car, he was then taken to Pretoria.

Earlier, Constable Craig Liesering denied that the manner in which they were armed on the day accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi, confessed, was intimidating, as testified previously by Magistrate Vivian Cronje.

Defense’s Thulani Mngomezulu: Did she tell you that she was intimidated?

Witness Constable Liesering: I cannot comment on that. All I can say is that she asked us why we were so heavily armed.

Mngomezulu: What was your answer to her?

Liesering: Firearms are part of our uniform.

The court will continue tomorrow with Constable Buthelezi facing cross-examination from the defense.