Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday

Boks
  President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrating with the Boks
  Image Credits :
  GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening.

The Presidency’s has confirmed that the President will speak at 8pm.

This after the Springboks were crowned champions of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday night.

Ramaphosa earlier congratulated the Springboks on their victory against the All Blacks.

He attended the game at the Stade de France.

