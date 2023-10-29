Ramaphosa congratulates Springboks for winning Rugby World Cup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the team for beating New Zealand to become their the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions.

The tournament’s final took place at the Stade de France in Paris, on Saturday night.

This win makes South Africa the first country to win the rugby championship four times.

South Africans watched the live spectacle.

“All I want to say is that South Africa has brought is home. We have done it, we have really done it. We did this for the whole of Africa, not just South Africa. Go Bokkie. Our nerves are shuttered, this was one of the toughest matches.”

“France is so welcoming and we hope when we host this, we can do as what they did to us. We are one world, one nation. Shout out to Bokkie, shout to Siya Kolisi, shout out to everyone who supported the Boks here, peace out, merci.”

In Mangaung in the Free State, fans say the win has made them proud to be South African.

“I’m so excited. They made history, they made us proud and we as Bloemfonteiners – they remind us of Bloemfontein Celtic, this is how we celebrate.”

“I’m excited because this was the final, the All Blacks are always strong. I’m so happy, you know the Springboks they’re making us proud as South Africans.”

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with excitement over the Springboks’ historic win.

Siya Kolisi showed why he’s the captain. Kolbe played his heart out 🥹. My heart broke for him seeing him cry like that 💔. Faf, what an intelligent player 👏🏾. And Pollard literally won us this final. Gooo Bokke 🇿🇦.#Springboks #RugbyWorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/xfgjUPYXZF — Muzamana Victor (@Muzamana_Victor) October 29, 2023