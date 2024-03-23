Springboks kick off Webb Ellis Trophy Tour in Gqeberha

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Springboks kicked off the Webb Ellis Trophy Tour at Zwide township in Gqeberha, where Captain Siya Kolisi comes from.

Although most of the players could not make the tour due to club commitments, hooker Deon Fourie and center Jessie Kriel are representing the rest of the team on this tour.

The players have been well received in Zwide township, where they also visited the home of Captain Siya Kolisi and were welcomed by his father and community members.

Kriel says they are happy about the reception they received in Gqeberha.

“It’s always special to come back to Zwide and to PE. We know how special rugby is here, and we’ve got a lot of players in the team that are from PE and that grew up playing rugby here. So, it is special to come back here, and I think this is the future of South African rugby. I think there are a lot of future Springboks, a lot of Siyas that are running around here in the community who will hopefully one day run onto the field for the Springboks.”

UPDATED! We’ve made some tweaks to the RWC Trophy Blitz route in Nelson Mandela Bay tomorrow – check it out here: https://t.co/uMRqKAEGPx 🔀#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/VHQ87bjYUP — Springboks (@Springboks) March 22, 2024