2023 Year in Review: Reflecting on sports with Minister Kodwa

2023 has been a year that was full of activity, where South African sports teams sometimes endured the bitter taste of defeat but, more importantly, recorded some important wins, famously the Springboks retaining the Rugby World Cup.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa says there are lessons to be learnt from SARU, Cricket South Africa and other stable federations.

Kodwa says, “SARU not because it is Snow White, has been able to manage rugby in this country to the extent that stability of the boardroom has transcended also to the field.”

