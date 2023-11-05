Malema explains why he supports rubgy but not Springboks

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

EFF President Julius Malema says he supports rugby, but does not support the Springboks as he believes they are an apartheid symbol.

Malema was speaking to thousands of members at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg, who will be campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Malema says the Springboks emblem and colours must be replaced.

“Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by Malan, salute the emblem that was saluted by Botha by Verwoed, by De Klerk, by murderers who were killing our people wearing the same jersey in celebration of butchering black people? That emblem and that jersey represent white supremacists that we don’t support.”

Meanwhile, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa, has thanked the rugby team for sharing their victory with the rest of the country. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Boks’ victory tour, underway in East London, in the Eastern Cape.

The Boks have been meeting and thanking fans in some major cities in the country, following the team’s one-point victory over longtime rivals, New Zealand’s All Blacks.

Boks Victory Tour | Springboks arrive at East London City Hall to heroes welcome:

