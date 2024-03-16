People of North West don’t have basic services: Malema

Reading Time: 2 minutes

EFF leader Julius Malema says the people of the North West lack many basic services due to the questionable character of the current political leadership in the province.

Malema delivered his keynote address to scores of EFF supporters at the party’s provincial manifesto launch at the Boitekong Stadium in Rustenburg.

The EFF, which is the official opposition party in North West, says its manifesto is resolute on expropriating all land without compensation for equal redistribution and use, creating millions of jobs through re-industrialisation using the state, ending load shedding, rebuilding the education system and dealing with crime in this country.

“The people of North West don’t have basic services, they don’t have houses, they don’t have roads, they don’t have water, they don’t have toilets and those who do have pit toilets, because of Nono Maloyi. Yohhh!!!as for the old man they call Bushy Maape, we can’t say much because he is on his death bed.

Malema also emphasized the need to ensure that mining activities in the province benefit the local communities.

“Let the mines of North West benefit the people of North West. No mine of North West must benefit people from outside North West. Let employment in the mines start with the children of North West, comrade rock drilling operator must earn R20 000 a month.”