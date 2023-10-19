Court dismisses Malema’s bid to drop firearm discharge charges

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The East London Regional Court in the Eastern Cape has dismissed the application of the EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman to have the charges against them dropped.

The two are charged with discharging a firearm in a public area.

This apparently happened at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018. In handing down judgment, Magistrate Twanet Olivier said the absence of eyewitnesses did not take way the seriousness of the offence.

VIDEO | Malema addresses supporters after court ruling on his discharge application: