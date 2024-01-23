sabc-plus-logo

Malema expected to deliberate with Ghanaians on a number of issues

  • EFF leader Julius Malema visits John Agyekum Kufuor at his private residence in Ghana.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has arrived in Ghana where he is expected to engage with Ghanaians on several matters. This is after he attended the inauguration of Liberian President Joseph Boakai on Monday.

Boakai is facing colossal challenges as Monrovia wants to reform its battered economy, rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed by several civil wars.

He took over following the elections where former President George Weah was defeated following his first term marred by allegations of corruption.

Malema has been warmly received in West Africa as the opposition party seeks to extend its influence beyond Southern Africa. He has visited Ghana’s former President John Agyekum Kufour and also engaged with former President John Dramani Mahama.

 

Malema is expected to deliberate with Ghanaians on a number of issues.

