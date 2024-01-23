Malema expected to deliberate with Ghanaians on a number of issues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has arrived in Ghana where he is expected to engage with Ghanaians on several matters. This is after he attended the inauguration of Liberian President Joseph Boakai on Monday.

Boakai is facing colossal challenges as Monrovia wants to reform its battered economy, rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed by several civil wars.

He took over following the elections where former President George Weah was defeated following his first term marred by allegations of corruption.

Malema has been warmly received in West Africa as the opposition party seeks to extend its influence beyond Southern Africa. He has visited Ghana’s former President John Agyekum Kufour and also engaged with former President John Dramani Mahama.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema paid a courtesy visit to former President of Ghana, President John Agyekum Kufuor at his private residence John Agyekum Kufuor served as the President of Ghana from January 7, 2001, to January 7, 2009.

Malema is expected to deliberate with Ghanaians on a number of issues.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema with Former President of Ghana John Mahama, ahead of his dialogue with Arise Ghana. President John Mahama expressed his deep gratitude and admiration for the EFF's revolutionary stand on the genocide in Israeli-Palestine

CIC @Julius_S_Malema engaging members of the media in Ghana, ahead of his dialogue with Arise Ghana. Ghana is the home of Pan Africanism and the continued peaceful co-existence of communities across tribal lines and religious affiliations and is an example