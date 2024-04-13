EFF urges Muslim community to reject parties supporting Israeli govt

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has urged the Muslim community of Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, to reject all political parties that support the Israeli government in the Middle East conflict. This is part of his Town Hall meetings following the launch of his party’s manifesto in February this year.

Malema says their number one priority, if voted into power after the May 29 polls, will be to shut down the Israeli embassy in South Africa. He says no right-thinking Muslim should vote for all those who support the genocide in Palestine.

The community took the opportunity to raise their grievances. Malema assured them that all their challenges would be a thing of the past if they put their trust in the EFF.

Later on a campaign trail, the EFF leader said the African National Congress (ANC) had failed the people of South Africa, including Lenasia residents. He says under the ANC, crime is normalised but his party will only require three months to sort out crime.

With elections around the corner, the EFF hopes its message on Saturday resonated with Lenasia residents and this would be reflected at the polls.

[IN PICTURES]: Lanesia Manifesto Townhall Meeting today, convened by President @Julius_S_Malema These meetings are an essential because they offer members of the community a platform to raise concerns and suggestions to the leadership of the EFF. #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/4YIL39IoS7 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 13, 2024

