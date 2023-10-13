sabc-plus-logo

Ramaphosa appoints Janet Love as new IEC commissioner

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the former politician and anti-apartheid activist, Janet Love as the Electoral Commissioner.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs recommended Love to the National Assembly to fill a vacancy at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in September.

The National Assembly then approved the recommendation.

Love was one of 12 candidates that were vying for the position.

She has served as the Vice Chairperson of the IEC since 2018.

