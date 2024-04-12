MK party calls for Janet Love to resign immediate over alleged bias

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The uMkhontho weSizwe (MK) party has questioned the Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the May elections. This follows the Electoral Commission’s appeal against the Constitutional Court’s ruling that former President Jacob Zuma can stand as the party’s candidate in the May elections.

The IEC had upheld two public appeals against Zuma’s candidacy, citing the former head of state’s 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court in 2021.

The MK party has also called for the immediate resignation of the IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Janet Love, for what it says is her ‘blatant bias’.

The party has warned that if Love does not exit the commission in the next seven days, it reserves the right to pursue all available avenues, including approaching the courts.

The Commission says the appeal is not personal to the MK party’s leader but is in order to clarify applicable constitutional principles with regard to the nomination of candidates running in elections and to make sure that they are applied evenly to all contestants.

However, MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says it is baffled that the IEC is pursuing the matter especially since it does not know why the court overturned its decision.

MK Party’s spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela:

In a statement, the party has cited Love’s response to a question during a January media briefing in which she said former President Jacob Zuma would not be eligible to be on the MK party’s Parliamentary candidates’ list.

It says the pronouncement was premature and in violation of electoral rules which stipulate that such declarations can only be made following an official objection.

The party also takes issue with the fact that Love did not recuse herself from the commission’s committee responsible for deciding on Zuma’s eligibility.

The MK also has cited an objection to Love’s involvement in the audit of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s voter registration process in May last year.

This after four prominent opposition candidates accused her of legitimising a flawed electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has confirmed that it has filed an application with the Constitutional Court seeking leave to appeal against the Electoral Court’s ruling in favour of the MK to have Zuma on the MK’s Parliamentary list.

