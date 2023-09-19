The National Assembly has approved the recommendation by the Home Affairs Committee that Janet Love be appointed to fill the vacancy of an electoral commissioner.

The Committee recently deliberated on eight recommended names that were submitted to National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by a panel Chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo last month.

Love’s term of office as the Vice Chairperson of the Electoral Commission expired in April this year.

The Assembly approved Love’s nomination with more than two-thirds majority votes which is more than the 50% plus one vote required.

The EFF was the only party that abstained. The ANC, DA, IFP, FF-PLUS, ACDP, NFP, AIC, PAC, COPE, and Al Jama ah all supported the recommendation.

House Chairperson Mmatlala Boroto reads the results. “These are the outcomes, Abstentions we have 20, Nos we have zero, and the is (Yes) we have 283. The question of the nomination of Miss JY Love’s appointment to serve on the Electoral Commission is accordingly agreed to,”