Political parties to sign Electoral Code of Conduct ahead of polls

Political parties contesting the May 29 elections are set to sign the Electoral Code of Conduct in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

Hosted by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the event will be held at Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg.

Participating parties are expected to pledge against political violence targeted at other parties, the electoral commission, members of the public, and the media.

Political parties will affirm their recognition of the authority of the Electoral Commission and commit to accepting the outcome of the election results. Should they be dissatisfied with the results, parties retain the right to challenge them in court.

The signing of the IEC’s Electoral Code of Conduct occurs amidst escalating concerns over potential violence in response to an unfavorable outcome by the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, led by former President Jacob Zuma.

